Byrum Brown Named Top Three Most Impactful SEC Transfer

The Auburn Tigers have certainly found themselves a top-level quarterback in Byrum Brown, but many underestimate the impact he could truly have on the Tigers’ offense in 2026.

That potential did not get past On3’s Chris Low, though, who recently ranked Brown as the No. 3 most impactful incoming transfer in the SEC.

Brown is certainly a top-level quarterback, and at this point, you have likely heard his 2025 stats a million times– over 3,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards, 28 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions and a staggering 14 rushing touchdowns–but even beyond the stats, Brown projects to be the biggest difference-maker on offense this year for the Tigers.

It starts with Brown’s rushing ability, and boy, does he have a top-level one. The Tigers’ new quarterback is bigger than most second-level defenders, and he is well aware of that fact. Running into and through downfield defenders has become a hallmark of his game, something I do not expect to change in the SEC.

This top-level rushing ability opens up a ton of versatility in the Tigers’ already top-tier running back core, which includes Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb and Baylor transfer Bryson Washington, both of whom could easily be RB1 on just about any other team in the SEC. This three-headed monster should terrorize the SEC, provided the Tigers’ offensive line can give them room to run.

Of course, there has been a lot of discourse about Brown’s passing, particularly in his throwing motion, but his numbers are simply too good to allow that fear to occupy anything more than the nagging voice in the back of a fan’s head. Brown averaged 9.3 yards per completion last year on 66.3% completion, good for a 167.1 passer rating, the highest of his career as a full-time starter.

Additionally, Brown will be throwing to a host of familiar faces, as the Tigers’ wide receiver core was transplanted with five different USF transfers, including several of last year’s USF standouts. In fact, four of USF’s top-five receivers last year, including its top two, now have a home on the Plains and are ready to make their presence known.

Of course, Brown will have to adjust to a full-time SEC schedule, but his veteran status should make that process much simpler as the year goes on. So, though I do not necessarily expect Brown to be the next Cam Newton, he could very well end up looking a lot like a new and improved Nick Marshall.

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