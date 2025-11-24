Deuce Knight's Monster Debut Matches Auburn Legends, Earns Award
Auburn football has found itself a good one in Deuce Knight. The true freshman became the first freshman in Auburn history to rush for 150 or more yards and four touchdowns in a game, and he did it in a half. Knight accounted for over 400 yards of total offense against Mercer, and the world has taken notice.
Monday, it was announced that Knight’s performance in his first career start was, in fact, the best performance of any SEC freshman this week, as the true freshman netted himself SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
The Mississippi native rushed nine times for over 160 yards this past Saturday, including four rushing touchdowns, one of which was on a 75-yard run. He also tacked on 239 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, including a 10-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman in the first half and a 91-yard passing touchdown to Malcolm Simmons.
Knight’s six touchdowns tie with Auburn legends Cam Newton and Cadillac Williams for the Auburn record for most in a game. Knight was also the SEC’s leading quarterback by rating in week 13, with a grade of 91.1.
The true freshman also tied Williams for the fastest touchdown in a game, as Knight needed just one play from scrimmage and 15 seconds to score his first touchdown of the day.
Knight is the first Tiger to win this award since Cam Coleman did it back in November of 2024 in Auburn’s thrilling 4OT win against Texas A&M.
Junior Stanford transfer QB Ashton Daniels, who sat out against Mercer in order to preserve his redshirt status, is still expected to start this coming Saturday, but the Tigers could have some much-needed depth at quarterback if interim head coach DJ Durkin deems it necessary.
Knight and company will remain in Auburn this week as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl this coming Saturday. Kickoff on the Plains is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CST, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.