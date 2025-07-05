Former Auburn Forward Invited to NBA Summer League
Former standout Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams has found a new opportunity at the next level.
The Dallas Mavericks have signed Williams to their NBA Summer League roster set to begin in just a few days, per Mavericks writer Dalton Trigg on X.
Williams spent five years on the Plains and made a large impact during his time with the program. He became Auburn’s all-time winningest player in November of 2023 when the Tigers defeated Southeastern Louisiana 86-71 in the season opener but was surpassed by big man Dylan Cardwell – also known as “Mr. Auburn” – this past season. However, Williams still holds a whopping 114 victories in the orange and blue.
After playing behind lottery draft pick Jabari Smith Jr. and Danjel Purifoy for a few years, Williams made his presence known in 2023-24 as a graduate senior. He earned All-SEC Second Team honors while leading the Tigers to a 2024 SEC Tournament title.
Williams was the team’s second-leading scorer (12.4 PPG) and rebounder (4.4 RPG) and ranks 21st all-time in Auburn history in career scoring with 1,305 points. His 141 career games set the program record for most played.
This is not uncharted territory for Williams, though, as he participated in NBA Summer League last year with the Denver Nuggets. He played in three games and averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 in 7.8 minutes of action. Williams signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nuggets following the summer, which could’ve been converted into a two-way contract.
Williams will join recent Auburn sharp-shooter Miles Kelly this summer, making the second pair of former Tigers set to compete in Las Vegas this summer. Denver Jones and Chaney Johnson will suit up for the Cleveland Cavaliers.