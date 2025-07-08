Former Auburn Star Johni Broome Turning Heads with Philadelphia 76ers
Once a Tiger, always a Tiger– Johni Broome, former Auburn center and current member of the Philadelphia 76ers, has officially made his NBA Debut in Summer League action this past week.
Having played against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, the 76ers stayed competitive, ultimately losing 93-89. Broome got the chance to face off yet again against former Florida and current Utah Jazz point guard Walter Clayton Jr., who had nine points, six assists, and three rebounds.
Playing 24 minutes in the game, Broome was a critical part in keeping the game close, putting up a solid 13 points and having five rebounds. He added a steal and a block. He also showed an early partnership with third-overall pick in the NBA Draft, VJ Edgecombe.
The pair connected for an assist that set Broome up to sink a three-pointer– a shot Auburn fans remember all too well from his time on the Plains. Although a loss, Broome’s first start was an impactful one, as he continues to make a name for himself in the big leagues.
On Monday, the 76ers faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder, another game that is part of the Salt Lake City Summer League. Having another defeat, Broome still showed out– applying pressure, making two 3-pointers while forcing a Thunder timeout.
Tuesday, Broome and the 76ers will face the Memphis Grizzlies and former Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack– another player Broome knows well within SEC play. Being an exceptional rebounder and leading his Auburn team in points, rebounds, assists, and blocks, Broome will only grow further as his NBA career unfolds.
Despite criticism of his athleticism and doubts about his NBA viability, Broome has already shut many of those comments down through his start in Summer League.
One thing is for certain– in the face of adversity, Broome comes out on top.
Auburn fans may recall that ‘heroic’ moment in the Elite-8 matchup against Michigan State this past March Madness. Auburn– leading by only 10 points with plenty of time to go in the second half– Broome got injured.
After taking a trip to the locker room, Broome came running out, signaled to his coaches he was okay and immediately went into the game to sink a 3-pointer. With the crowd erupting throughout the arena, it’s moments like those where Broome shows up for his team and proves to be a fierce competitor despite the amount of pressure on him.
That’s who Johni Broome is.
In his final season at Auburn, Broome averaged 18.7 points (51.2%), 10.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. He will be remembered as an Auburn legend, leading his team to the Final Four, being awarded SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All SEC, Wooden Award All-American Team, along with many more accolades.
Starting off at a Division II school, and putting in the work to become one of the most powerful players in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences, Broome has now made it to the NBA.
And his career is just getting started.