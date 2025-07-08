OKC Thunder Earns 11-Point Slugfest Victory Against Edgecombe-Less 76ers
The Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back from a turnover-filled Summer League opener with an 89-78 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night.
The Thunder corrected its Saturday pitfall by turning 22 76ers turnovers into 34 points. Oklahoma City dominated Philadelphia in paint points (32-18), fast-break points (14-5) and bench points (41-19).
The Thunder committed 30 fouls and allowed 34 free-throw attempts. The 76ers committed 27 fouls and allowed 38 free-throw attempts. Oklahoma City's Nikola Topic and Philadelphia's Adem Bona and Jalen Slawson would all have fouled out in a regular NBA game.
Jazian Gortman swished a turnaround jumper, snuck in a difficult layup and dished a Chris Youngblood 3-pointer to swell the Thunder's lead to 15 points early in the fourth quarter. Ajay Mitchell continued that momentum by assisting a Brooks Barnhizer fast-break basket and picking up an and-one putback layup on consecutive trips.
Youngblood registered 15 points on 4-for-7 3-point shooting, two rebounds (one offensive), an assist and a steal off the bench. He made more triples than the rest of his teammates (3) combined.
Gortman, another reserve, logged 12 points on eight shots, two assists and a game-high +11 plus-minus.
Mitchell racked up 16 points on 3-for-11 shooting and 9-for-9 free throws, five assists, five rebounds (one offensive), two blocks, a steal and five turnovers.
Topic finished with 11 points on 2-for-3 shooting and 7-for-8 free throws, five assists, three rebounds and three steals. He missed all six 3-point attempts.
76ers No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe did not play due to a thumb contusion. He is considered day-to-day.
Statistic
Thunder
76ers
Points
89
78
2-Pointers
18-for-40
14-for-34
3-Pointers
7-for-27
9-for-22
Free Throws
32-for-38
23-for-34
Turnovers
14
22
Offensive Rebounds
8
9
The Thunder started Topic, Mitchell, Brooks Barnhizer, Malevy Leons and Mady Sissoko for the second straight game.
The 76ers started Judah Mintz, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Justin Edwards, Johni Broome and Bona.
Sissoko finished a dunk from Leons and floater from Topic to put Oklahoma City on the board. Mitchell rained in a fadeaway corner 3-pointer after missing his first three shot attempts. Hood-Schifino splashed three early jumpers, including a pull-up triple from the top of the key, to boost Philadelphia's offense.
The Thunder shot and made 11 first-quarter free throws, with Mitchell going 4-for-4. Youngblood drilled a 3-pointer from Mitchell and capitalized on three at the line after Slawson hacked his outside attempt in the closing minutes. Hood-Schifino drained a step-back 21-footer with four seconds left, tying the game at 21 after the first frame.
The 76ers did not make a second-quarter field goal until Edwards made a putback layup seven minutes in. Broome knocked down his second triple on the following possession to force a Thunder timeout.
In the last three minutes entering halftime, Topic converted six free throws, an and-one layup, a driving floater and found Hason Ward for a transition alley-oop following his third steal. The Thunder led 43-38 at the break.
Both teams combined to shoot 8-for-34 in the third quarter. Zack Austin slammed two uncontested dunks, while Izan Almanza put back a missed Slawson triple midway through the frame — ensuring a perfect restricted-area percentage next to all the missed jump shots. Oklahoma City led 61-52 with one quarter to go.
The Thunder closes its 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League campaign against No. 5 pick Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz tomorrow at 8 p.m. CST.
