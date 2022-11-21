Skip to main content

Former Auburn wide receiver trolls former Alabama player on Twitter

Darius Slayton begins Alabama hate week with a bang.

Former Auburn Wide Receiver, Darius Slayton, who helped the Tigers beat Alabama during the 2017 Iron Bowl has begun this week hot on Twitter.

Slayton responded to a former Alabama walk-on DB, Will Lowery. To Lowery's credit, he did become a starter during his time at Alabama. Ironically, Lowery attended Auburn for two years to get his Masters degree.

Lowery began the exchange by responding to Auburn beat writer Justin Lee's take on the Auburn student section's enthusiasm during the Tigers' 41-17 win over Western Kentucky.

"I just don't understand all the Auburn tears of joy the past few weeks. Consider me fully creeped out by the "family's" celebration of a disatrous and complete failure of a season. What am I missing?"

Slayton, a three-year starter at wide receiver and four-star prospect, defended his Alma Mater.

"Your pinned tweet is from a game you lost to Auburn"

The game Slayton was referring to was the infamous Camback victory over the Crimson Tide during the 2010 National Championship season. Auburn came back from a 21-point deficit to defeat Alabama on the road in Bryant-Denny Stadium. Lowery had three tackles during that game.

The Tigers hope to repeat that same magic later this week as they once again travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama (9-2 overall 5-2 SEC).

