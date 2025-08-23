How Auburn Attacks Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor's quarterback, presents the Auburn Tigers their first quarterback challenge of the season when the Tigers make the trek out to Waco, Texas, on Friday night.
From a macro level, Robertson is a contradiction in terms, like jumbo shrimp or beloved in-laws. At first blush, you see a passer who is like a carbon copy of so many other passers at this level. Yet, the closer you get and the more film you watch, you witness an athlete who defies expectations.
Basically, the Tigers will have a fight on their hands.
Who is Robertson?
After his first two years, split between Mississippi State and Baylor, Robertson broke on the scene last season. In 12 games, he completes 62.2% of his passes for 3,071 yards with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 7:2. As a runner, he racked up 230 yards and four scores.
For his size (6-foot-4, 220 pounds), Robertson moves well, and not just sliding around the pocket. The junior can make defenders miss and get downfield. Now, that doesn't mean he will rip off 60-yard gains left and right, just seven or eight yards a pop, which will convert first downs more often than not. Occasionally, you will see a gallop for a large gain.
He rushed for 230 yards last year with a long of 45.
For his size, you'd expect a minimum of good arm strength, capable of making every throw in the route. This is exactly what Robertson accomplishes. Not just the length of throw, but the commensurate velocity that takes the ball to the target without much in the way of a flutter.
How Should Auburn Attack him?
Auburn's pass rush should nullify some of the movement that Robertson hopes to create. Moreover, the depth of the pass rush should keep him scooting for his life all day long. Granted, everyone with eyes can see what Keldric Faulk is trying to do. Yet, there are at least a half-dozen more players who will be pursuing him.
Make him throw on the run and possibly anticipate the arm punt that will fall into a defender's hands. Without his feet under him, Robertson's passes take on a slider effect. They will look like they are headed towards one target and push away from it. While he can shift the pocket, the quarterback does like to throw in motion.
Downfield, the Baylor starter will like to take his chances, but what will those chances resemble when he attempts to become too cute with throws and tries throwing windows that you cannot fit a marble through?
Given time, Robertson could give the Tigers fits. However, if DJ Durkin dictates to the Baylor offense instead of reacting to it, Robertson will hand Auburn the opportunities to take full control of the game.