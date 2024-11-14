Hugh Freeze Expects Payton Thorne to Play Against Louisiana-Monroe
The Auburn Tigers are in must-win mode. One loss would eliminate them from bowl eligibility. Fortunately for the Tigers, they will likely be at full strength on the offensive side of the ball.
A question surrounding the Tigers this week, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, is the status of Payton Thorne. Auburn’s starting quarterback injured his shoulder near the end of the Vanderbilt game but is expected to play against Louisiana-Monroe.
“Not as far along as I’d hoped with the shoulder,” Freeze said on Thorne’s status on Wednesday. “He thinks he’s going to be fine, but he was not ready to play yesterday for sure.”
Auburn (3-6) has a chance to clean some things up, particularly play-calling and self-inflicted wounds such as penalties. Earning a convincing win here would keep the Tigers’ bowl chances alive for another week and bring some confidence to the team. Thorne's playing makes that goal more attainable.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze, who has first-hand experience being upset by mid-major opponents late in the season, would like to see more from his team this week than just escaping with a win. Moving to one of the backup quarterbacks would likely give Louisiana-Monroe a better chance of making things interesting.
“Execution on offense that is consistent,” Freeze said on what he would like to see apart from a win. “Playing with some swagger and some confidence on that side [of the ball].”
While Thorne’s start to the season was far from ideal, he has shown improvement as the season has progressed, having thrown just one interception since Auburn’s loss to Oklahoma on Sept. 28.
The news of Thorne likely being available is music to the ears of Freeze and the Tigers.
Kick off is set for 11:45 a.m. CT and SEC Network will carry the broadcast.