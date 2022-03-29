Skip to main content
Auburn will be the first site of ESPN's new ‘Gymnastics Countdown’ show

Auburn will be the first site of ESPN's new 'Gymnastics Countdown' show.

ESPN is launching a college gymnastics version of what many fans know as 'College GameDay.' It will be called 'Gymnastics Countdown and will air on ESPNU. It will air for the first time on Monday at 6 p.m. CT. 

The show has already been recorded but will air for the first time next week. Similar to what college sports fans have seen in the past, panelists will provide analysis and preview the big storylines entering the evening of college gymnastics. 

If you miss the first airing of the show from Neville Arena, the special will re-air at noon CT Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday and 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The preview for the national championship is scheduled to debut on April 10 at 5 p.m. CT.

The panel of analysts includes Olympic gymnasts John Roethlisberger, Samantha Peszek, and Shannon Miller plus former LSU coach D-D Breaux and Suni Lee’s Olympics coach Jess Graba.

Graba is also the brother of Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba. 

Auburn's Suni Lee reacts after her vault performance as Auburn Tigers gymnastics takes on Florida Gators at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators ended in a tie at 198.575.
