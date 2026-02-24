Unsung Hero Could Decide Auburn’s Tournament Fate

As the Auburn Tigers continue to fight to make the NCAA Tournament, they have an unsung hero in their lineup that could easily slip under the radar, but could be a key player that the Tigers utilize to help them make a push to the Tournament.

Elyjah Freeman, who was playing Division II basketball last year at Lincoln Memorial University, has arguably been Auburn’s most underrated player this season. He averages 9.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists through the majority of the regular season thus far.

Auburn head coach Steven Pearl had high praise for Freeman following their win against the Kentucky Wildcats, when Freeman made the game-winning put-back shot to put the Tigers ahead with 1.1 seconds remaining in the game.

DON’T FORGET TO BLOCK OUT ELYJAH FREEMAN! JUNGLE MAGIC IN NEVILLE! pic.twitter.com/2YfAftReyc — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) February 22, 2026

“That was about as physical as I've seen him play offensively in a while,” Steven Pearl said. He had a couple of clean looks from three that I thought were in, and he just did a really good job of playing physically, and to be plus 10 in a one-point win really speaks to his contributions and did a lot of really good things out there defensively. That’s the Elyjah that we need every game in order for us to beat the best teams on our schedule.”

Before the Kentucky game, Auburn was on a five-game losing streak. They struggled on both ends of the court, giving up big numbers to the opposing team’s key players. This time around, Freeman stepped up to the plate and effectively guarded a key Kentucky player, minimizing his contribution and, as mentioned above, made the game-winning shot at the end of the game.

Looking ahead down the stretch, Freeman is that underrated sixth man that the Tigers need going forward, if they want to make the NCAA Tournament. Key players like Keyshawn Hall, KeShawn Murphy, Tahaad Pettiford, and Kevin Overton will also need to continue playing at a high level, but can be comfortable knowing that if they are struggling, they have Freeman to back them up from the bench.

Auburn can only afford to lose (maybe) one more game if they wish to make the tournament, but has to take the rest of the season one game at a time. The Tigers will need some backup down the stretch with four really stout teams left on the schedule. Auburn travels to Norman, Oklahoma, on Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST to play the Sooners on ESPNU and the Auburn Sports Network before returning to Neville Arena next Saturday to host Ole Miss at 7:30 p.m. CST on Senior Night.

