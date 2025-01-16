Where Auburn Currently Stands in March Madness Projections
The Auburn Tigers are the top team in college basketball and are in an ideal spot in projections for March Madness.
Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller projects the Tigers, unsurprisingly, as a first seed. Auburn would start in the South Region in Lexington, Ky., facing the winner of Morehead State vs Howard. This is presumably the winner of one of the First Four games.
Auburn is also ranked by Miller as the top No. 1 seed in the bracket.
ESPN’s Bracketology aligns with Bleacher Report pretty well. Here, Auburn is also bound for Lexington as a one-seed. The only difference is that they’ll play the winner of Moreshead State and Colgate.
While Auburn remains highly rated, and for good reason, Miller acknowledged the tough road to maintain this high seed compared to other top-seed candidates.
“There are still two months left until Selection Sunday, though, and suffice it to say, Auburn has more/bigger hurdles in the SEC than Duke has in the ACC,” Miller wrote. “We'll see if the Tigers can hang onto the cushion they've built.”
Those seven Quad 1 wins and being the No. 1 team in the AP Poll and ESPN’s Power Rankings help give them a lot of padding when going head-on into a tough SEC slate.
Bruce Pearl and company currently stand 16-1 on the season and stand at 4-0 in SEC play. Their nine-game winning streak is more than twice as long as the next best in the SEC - No. 21 Ole Miss is on a four-game winning streak after upsetting No. 4 Alabama on Tuesday night.
They’ll continue to build their case when they take on No. 23 Georgia on Saturday. A win over a top rival never hurts when it comes to staying at the forefront of projections.