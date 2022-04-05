Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football names to watch at A-Day

Who are you excited to watch at A-Day?

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin spoke highly of Malcolm Johnson Jr. when he was asked if anyone at the wide position was standing out to him. Malcolm Johnson Jr. has a ton of size and speed and could really take the top off of a defense and could make opposing defensive backs play off of the line of scrimmage.

Jay Fair and Shedrick Jackson are also names to watch at wide receiver. There's a ton of speculation about how the Auburn Tigers will move the football outside of the numbers in 2023 with no clear-cut threat on the outside.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The guys discuss some key names to watch going into A-Day on Saturday. Linebacker Cam Riley, defensive back Cayden Bridges, and offensive lineman Alec Jackson were among the names discussed to keep tabs on this Saturday for the Auburn Tigers.

They also discuss a ridiculous comment that was left on yesterday's YouTube video. It was about Auburn basketball and not understanding why Auburn fans were okay with Walker Kessler's departure. It was a bad take. Tune in to hear why.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

