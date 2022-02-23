Skip to main content

Podcast: Making the case for every Auburn Tiger quarterback

It's easy to make a case for every quarterback on Auburn's roster.

The quarterback battle will be wide-open this spring and fall. Bryan Harsin went out and added two new transfer quarterbacks this offseason as well as added a talented freshman in this year's signing class. Of course, the technical incumbent, T.J. Finley is still on the roster for the Tigers. 

None of Auburn's quarterbacks are a home run pick to be the starter for the 2022 season but you can make the case for any of them to step up and get an opportunity to ultimately win the starting job. 

On today's edition of the Locked On Auburn Podcast, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to talk about who could be Auburn's head passer in 2022. We also discuss the biggest hurdle for each of Auburn's quarterbacks this season. 

Also on today's show, Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects joins the Blackerby to interview Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson about the season-opening weekend in Arlington, Texas, and what his team can do this upcoming season. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily

