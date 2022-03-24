Podcast: Dematrius Davis enters the transfer portal, leaves Auburn football

Auburn football will be losing Dematrius Davis to the transfer portal. The Auburn Tiger quarterback announced the move Wednesday, shortly after the Auburn Tigers started spring practice earlier this month. He was assumed to be behind TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner in the depth chart amongst Auburn's quarterback battle.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by AUburn message board legend Charlie5 to talk about Dee Davis' departure from the Auburn football program, what it means for the quarterback battle, and who benefits from the move.

It should allow for more key reps for the remaining quarterbacks at Auburn. With Calzada limited this spring, Finley, Ashford, and Geriner should all receive more reps with the starters and the two-deep and will give the Auburn coaching staff more information to make the best decision when it's time to prep for the season.

Auburn cornerback Ro Torrance also entered the transfer portal Wednesday. This move surprised some due to his play towards the end of the season. The Tigers had some real depth in the defensive backfield but that took a hit after this move.

Isaac Schade of Locked On Tar Heels joined the show to talk about Eugene Asante and his history with North Carolina. The Tigers may have found a stud at linebacker by adding him via the transfer portal this offseason.

