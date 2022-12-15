Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football's future is looking bright with Hugh Freeze

Auburn football is looking bright with Hugh Freeze leading the way for the Tigers.
Auburn football is looking bright with Hugh Freeze leading the way for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn football recruiting is trending up with Connor Lew, Bradyn Joiner, Tyler Johnson, and Clay Wedin currently committed as offensive linemen.

With early signing day approaching for all of college football, it's the right time to start heating up. Ron Roberts and Philip Jonson will lead the way for the Auburn Tigers as coordinators. Certain players like Robby Ashford, Jarquez Hunter, and Cam Brown could lead the way on offense. Jayson Jones, Cam Riley, and Donovan Kaufman could be huge on defense.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

