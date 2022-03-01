Podcast: Today is a huge day for Auburn Football, Bryan Harsin

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Auburn message board legend, Charlie5 discuss why today, March 1st, is a huge day for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin. The dead period is over and the coaching staff will be reaching out to talented recruits and getting them on Auburn University's campus. Spring practice is coming up and Auburn has a product to show off and get recruits excited.

They also talk about the completed version of Auburn football's coaching staff after hiring Ike Hilliard and the news that Will Friend is staying put at Auburn. Friend appears to be leading the charge for several offensive linemen that Auburn needs in the 2023 class. Charlie5 also previews the big recruiting event that's coming up this month.

The final few minutes are all Auburn basketball as Zep Jasper joins the show. Jasper talks about how the team is feeling at this point of the season and what they need to improve to finish the season strong. He also previews the games this week against Mississippi State and South Carolina. Jasper discusses the importance of these final two games and how the goal is to cut down the nets in Auburn Arena on Saturday after they win the SEC regular-season championship.

