Podcast: We have Auburn football news

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Auburn football practice takeaways and roster news.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. They discuss the news revolving around Auburn football being back for spring practice. The Auburn Tiger took the practice field yesterday for the first time this offseason and there were several takeaways.

They also talk about the updates that were made to the roster. Several key Auburn Tigers gained solid weight in preparation for the 2022 college football season. They guys share their top guys to look at from the new heights and weights. This is proof that the new strength and conditioning program is taking off and is worth being excited about. 

The final few minutes of the show are spent observing some of the new numbers on the team. There are a few changes that may take some getting used to and the guys go over some information about some of the incoming players that Auburn fans could use to know this team a little better. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Jeremiah Wright (76) and E. J Harris (56)First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
By Zac Blackerbyjust now
