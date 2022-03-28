Podcast: Key injuries are impacting Auburn football's spring practice

Auburn football is missing some key players during spring practice. Bryan Harsin's comment gave Auburn media some answers about several players. Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter will miss two months, wide receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson is not currently practicing. Starting offensive guard Keiondre Jones is not practicing but is expected to be back by A-Day. Center Nick Brahms is out. Offensive tackle Austin Troxell is missing time. Wide receiver JJ Evans underwent a knee procedure and will miss time. Bryan Harsin also confirmed that Zac Calzada will be limited all spring.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospect talk about what this means for the Auburn football program this offseason.

They also discuss notes from Auburn football's scrimmage Friday night and what type of information it gives us moving forward. They spend a lot of time talking about the starting defensive front and how special it could be in 2022.

In the final few minutes of the show, they discuss Auburn baseball's series win over the Texas A&M Aggies. It was a wild series from start to finish for the Auburn Tigers. The Auburn Tigers won a controversial ending to the Friday game in College Station, Texas. On Saturday, Texas A&M rallied back to even the series. Auburn baseball rode a strong offensive performance to outscore the Texas A&M Aggies and win the series on Sunday. Crosby shares what it means going forward to the Tigers.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

