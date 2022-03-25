Skip to main content

Podcast: Who are the Auburn football standouts during spring practice?

There are several Auburn Tigers that are standing out in spring practice.

Auburn football has plenty of standouts during spring practice. From TJ Finley, Holden Geriner, Zach Calzada, and Robby Ashford fighting for the starting quarterback job to Cayden Bridges emerging as a key safety in the Auburn Tigers defensive backfield. Wesley Steiner and Cam Riley continue to shine as a linebacker tandem and Eugene Asante is intriguing as a late down linebacker.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer to talk about who is standing out to the media so far in spring practice. The conversation starts out in the defensive backfield. Cayden Bridges and Caleb Wooden have impressed folks early. Their size and work ethic is infectious and it's hard to believe that they won't see time on the field in 2022.

Ro Torrance and Dee Davis entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. What does that mean for those respective positions? Ferg shares his thoughts on the transfer news and reflects on how it could impact the Auburn Tigers.

The final few minutes of the show feature quarterback talk regarding TJ Finley and what he's doing to separate himself from the competition so far from his competition and becoming the favorite to win the starting job.

Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
