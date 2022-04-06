Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football has some interesting quarterback stats

Let's take a deep dive into TJ Finley's passing numbers.

The Auburn quarterback battle is ongoing throughout the Auburn Tigers' spring practice. TJ Finley is fighting for the starting job and aiming to take a big step forward from where he was when he filled in for an injured Bo Nix last season. Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford are key competitors in the quarterback battle.

The Auburn Tiger offense will need to widen the field as much as possible to open up the middle of the field for Tank Bigsby and company and to allow Bryan Harsin to take advantage of his first year as a play-caller during his Auburn tenure. There's some talk about how the Auburn football team could use the passing game to attack the outside of the field.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport. They discuss some quarterback stats that are relevant to this conversation and what it means in relation to the SEC.

Mike G also shares his thoughts on some names he is interested in seeing on A-Day. He shares on offensive players and one defensive player to watch out for on Saturday.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

T.J. Finley (1)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

By Zac Blackerby36 seconds ago
