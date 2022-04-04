Podcast: Walker Kessler is leaving the Auburn basketball program, Auburn football news

Auburn basketball will be without Walker Kessler next season. Walker Kessler has entered the NBA draft and will forgo his remaining eligibility at the college level. He will hire an agent and is fully committed to entering the 2022 NBA Draft.

Kessler leaves a hole in the Auburn basketball roster but it could be better for the program as a whole for him to move on. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers relied on him heavily and when he was out of the game, they often struggled. Now, Auburn can go out and attempt to get some depth with Yohan Treore being the first domino to the start of the roster reconstruction. Bruce Pearl will also be able to say to any transfer that he can take a transfer and turn them into a first-round pick in the NBA Draft if they go to Auburn.

In Auburn football news, Bryan Harsin gave a scholarship to Sean Jackson this weekend and Auburn posted a video of his call with his mother to give her the news. Auburn continues to keep its campaign rolling over the offseason.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the Sean Jackson news, they also ponder what Auburn needs to do to get back to the Final Four after watching the games from this weekend. They end the show with a discussion about what Auburn baseball did in Baton Rouge.

Butch Thompson and the Auburn baseball team won a huge series against the LSU Tigers.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

