The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn Football in the transfer portal - where the Tigers need to look next

In recent years, the transfer portal has transformed the game of college football, providing teams with unprecedented opportunities to rise from the ashes in seemingly one recruiting cycle; for first year head coach Hugh Freeze, acquiring talent through the portal is high on the priority list.

On today’s Auburn Daily Podcast, Harrison Tarr and Dylan Larck of the Auburn Daily break down the position groups which need the most tending to via the portal, discuss the program’s hits and misses in transfer acquisition to this point and shed light on swirling rumors regarding the Tiger quarterback room.

