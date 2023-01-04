The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn Football in the transfer portal - where the Tigers need to look next
In recent years, the transfer portal has transformed the game of college football, providing teams with unprecedented opportunities to rise from the ashes in seemingly one recruiting cycle; for first year head coach Hugh Freeze, acquiring talent through the portal is high on the priority list.
On today’s Auburn Daily Podcast, Harrison Tarr and Dylan Larck of the Auburn Daily break down the position groups which need the most tending to via the portal, discuss the program’s hits and misses in transfer acquisition to this point and shed light on swirling rumors regarding the Tiger quarterback room.
The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.
Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.
