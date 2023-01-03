The Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football stats impacting DJ James, Camden Brown and more

Auburn football has a lot of potential with DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett returning to the secondary. As well as guys like Camden Brown and Koy Moore adding some pop to the wide receiver room. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers could form a top five SEC team in 2023.

On today's Auburn Daily Podcast, Lance Dawe and Zac Blackerby of the Auburn Daily discuss the first three stats of the day that detail features from Elijah McAllister, the defensive backfield, and wide receivers under Hugh Freeze and how these stats impact the Auburn football season coming in 2023.



Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify:

asd

Support our partners!

Protect yourself from cyberthreats today!

NordVPN: https://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=15&aff_id=81626&url_id=902

NordPass: https://go.nordpass.io/aff_c?offer_id=488&aff_id=81626&url_id=9356

Prize Picks: Sign up and play daily fantasy sports today! Use promo code AUBURN

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

How to WATCH and LISTEN:

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on Spotify

Watch and Subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on YouTube

Related Stories

Shedrick Jackson declares for the NFL Draft

DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett are returning for another season

Five things that Hugh Freeze have given Auburn fans

Deep dive into SEC play

What does PFF say about Dillon Wade

WATCH: Auburn DT Jayson Jones is putting in work

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch