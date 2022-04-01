Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn basketball lands Yohan Traore

Thursday night was huge for Auburn basketball.

Yohan Traore is ranked as the top 6 player in the 2022 class according to On3. Thursday night, he committed to Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. Yohan Traore has a highlight reel for the ages and will be able to help Auburn basketball compete and defend the SEC regular-season championship this season.

Bruce Pearl handled the recruitment like an expert and went after Yohan Traore early and often. He was previously committed to the LSU Tigers and Will Wade.

On today's Locked On Auburn podcast, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. They discuss Yohan Traore committing to the Auburn Tigers and how the Auburn basketball reload looks moving forward. They both also offer speculation about Walker Kessler and his decision between staying at Auburn or going to the NBA Draft.

Blackerby is also joined by Justin Ferguson with the Auburn Observer. They discuss Auburn football and how spring practice has unfolded so far this offseason. The tight end position at Auburn is interesting and deep. They talk about the versatility needed to play tight end in this offense.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Jan 7, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Prolific Prep's Yohan Traore (14) attempts to block a dunk from Eduprize Academy's Devontes Cobbs (2) during the first half at the PHHacility basketball gym. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic Phhacility Basketball Gym
