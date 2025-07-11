2026 WR Recruit Names Auburn as Finalist
The Auburn Tigers are in desperate need of a recruiting boost, and one target is set to take his name off the board on Friday night.
Three-star receiver Kavon Conciauro (6-3, 195-pound), a top 70 receiver in the country and a top 50 player in Georgia, will be announcing his commitment on Friday night with Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State listed as the finalists.
While Auburn is in desperate need of a commitment, Conciauro appears to be another miss for the Tigers. 247 Sports' Steve Robertson on Friday gave a crystal ball in favor of Duke, while On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine lists Mississippi State as the leader.
Missing on Conciauro would add to existing struggles at recruiting the receiver position after the Tigers missed out on five-star Cederian Morgan, who committed to Alabama, and lost commitments from four-star Devin Carter (Florida State) and three-star Denairius Gray (Kentucky).
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class currently ranks 78th overall in the country by 247 Sports with nine commits.
Despite Auburn's recent struggles, head coach Hugh Freeze is confident the Tigers will turn things around in the 2026 recruiting class, especially considering his staff's ability to put together top-10 classes and as revenue share goes into effect before the season begins.
“Once things shake out and everybody knows what the reality of revenue sharing and outside NIL bills and all of that,” Freeze said, “I think once we get to the facts of all of that, I think we'll be in the game for many top players.”