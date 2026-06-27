Alex Golesh Teases New Auburn Tigers Commit

It is starting to seem like Alex Golesh will never be satisfied with the standing of the Auburn Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class, as on Friday night, the Tigers’ head coach put out another cryptic X post that insinuates that the Tigers have landed a new commitment.

War Damn! 🦅 — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) June 26, 2026

The Tigers’ 2027 class is already among the best in the nation, as it currently stands as the ninth-best class in the country, according to 247Sports. It is currently made up of nine four-star prospects and 15 three-star prospects.

So, who could Golesh’s post be referring to? A popular theory sees the Tigers landing Marquis Evans, who would be yet another top-tier pickup for the Tigers’ top-level class.

Evans is a four-star defensive lineman/edge rusher who originally hails from Spain Park in Birmingham, Ala. A clear blue-chip prospect, Evans is currently rated as the 24th-best defensive lineman in the class as well as the 10th-best player from his home state of Alabama.

As it stands, the Tigers are leading in Evans’ recruitment with a 93.7% chance, per Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine. South Carolina, Tennessee, Miami and Florida are also in the running, but each have less than a 2% chance to land Evans.

The Tigers’ 2027 class already boasts some of the best edge rushers in the country, including James Pace, a four-star, and Rion Jackson, a three-star, so Evans’ addition would serve to bolster that room beyond what many Tiger fans expected from Golesh in his first full recruiting cycle.

The Tigers lost quite a bit of depth at the edge rushing position this past offseason, as both Keldric Faulk and Keyron Crawford, two of the Tigers’ best, were snapped up in this year’s NFL Draft, Faulk in the first round, Crawford in the third.

For 2026, the Tigers will lean on new transfer Da’Shawn Womack, a former five-star prospect turned four-star transfer, to lead their edge rushing group. However, Womack’s eligibility is waning, so there will be room for new Tigers to step up and prove to DJ Durkin that they deserve the starting spot in the coming years.

There had been some talk that Alex Golesh was unable to recruit well in-state, but he seems to have put that narrative to bed in the past few weeks. Notably, Deshawn Hall, an Alabama-based four-star receiver, was a massive, highly improbable acquisition for the Tigers, and now the program has turned its attention to Evans.

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