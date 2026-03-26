Why Auburn Stands Out to Recruit from Nation's No. 1 High School Football Team

Recruiting is a busy time of year for just about everyone involved, from the coaches to the players and even the fans, all of whom are desperately trying to keep up with the rush of news. The Auburn Tigers are certainly no exception to that rule, as multiple potential future Tigers have been offered or have visited the university in the last few weeks.

One such recruit, Braylon Williams, is a two-way wide receiver/defensive back hybrid from Buford, Ga. Williams is one of many recruits to visit the Plains over the past few weeks, and he had his own set of quite favorable opinions on the Tigers after his visit.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Williams just after his Saturday visit to chat about his experience with the Tigers, as well as his life and his recruitment.

“What stands out to me about Auburn is just the culture Coach Golesh is building,” Williams said. “He won at USF and I feel like that’s just going to carry over to Auburn because of the culture and what they are building.”

Golesh’s hire from USF raised quite a few eyebrows among the Auburn faithful early on, but no one has been able to deny that he cares about his roster and will always, 100 percent of the time, bring the energy. Many recruits, including Williams, concur.

“The coaching staff is real high energy,” Williams said. “I spent time with Coach (Kodi) Burns, Coach (Parker) Carmichael, and Coach (Harding Harper III) a lot on Saturday. The new staff is doing a great job of rebuilding the program, and they are going to take the program to new heights.”

Williams, who currently holds offers from programs including Wake Forest and UNLV, was a superstar for Buford in his sophomore campaign, averaging 33 yards per reception on Buford’s way to a 6A championship win and a finish as On SI’s No. 1 high school program in the country.

“I say my mentality just really is just kill everybody in front of me,” Williams said, “and the rest of the recruiting process will take care of itself.”

For players like Williams, who stands at just 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, versatility is the name of the game, so Williams’ ability to dominate on both sides of the ball will certainly aid in his recruitment.

“I really model my game a lot after Malachi Toney,” Williams said. “He’s not the biggest just like me, but he is just a dog. He knows the game at a high clip and it’s a movie everytime he has the ball in his hands.”

Williams still has quite a bit of time left in his recruitment, and playing a role on the No. 1 high school team in the country will certainly aid in his exposure. As he continues to develop, the Tigers will certainly keep an eye on him, and if it all lines up right, Tiger fans could see Williams in an Auburn jersey as soon as 2028.