REPORT: Auburn Among Final Teams Looking to Land Top-10 RB Recruit
The Auburn Tigers are among the 10 teams still in the running for one of the top running back recruits of the 2026 class. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, four-star recruit Jonaz Walton has Auburn along with four other SEC schools vying for his commitment.
Two of these schools are rivals Alabama and Georgia.
Walton is No. 132 nationally, the No. 15 player from Georgia and the No. 10 player at his position, according to 247 Sports. Currently, there are no crystal ball predictions for where he might flip. With 10 teams still on his shortlist, that checks.
Should he pick Auburn, he’d be the first running back of the 2026 recruiting cycle to commit.
Auburn has six commits so far for the 2026 class. Four recruits play on the defensive side of the ball while the other two are wide receivers. This current group is currently good enough to be ninth overall in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Last year, Auburn finished with the No. 6 class in the country and had 42 commits (including 16 transfer commits). They fell just short of Hugh Freeze’s goal of having a top-five class, but they did spend a significant amount of time in the top five.
The Tigers brought in three running back commits on the 2025 recruiting trail. Four-star Alvin Henderson is now enrolled at Auburn while Omar Mabson has signed.
Durell Robinson is heading to the Plains from UConn. He was ranked as a top-20 running back transfer on 247 Sports.