Auburn Battling for Top 10 TE Recruit
The Auburn Tigers are in a tight battle with its biggest rival for one of the nation's best tight end prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Four-star Xavier Tiller of Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes on Friday released his final three schools, all of which are set to receive an official visit from him this summer.
Tiller (6-5, 225 pounds) listed Alabama, Auburn and Florida State as his finalists with plans to visit the Crimson Tide on May 30, Tigers on June 6 and Seminoles on June 13. He is the No. 9 tight end prospect in the class of 2026, per 247 Sports.
Auburn appears to be the front-runners for Tiller, who was previously committed to Texas A&M, with a crystal ball from 247 Sports in July of 2024 and a prediction from On3's Steve Wiltfong in February of 2025 to choose the Tigers.
He has been a consistent visitor with Auburn with multiple unofficial visits dating back to 2023. His most recent visit came on April 5 of this year after a trip to the facilities in late March to see spring camp.
"I love the offense, for real," Tiller said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones, in March. "The way they use tight ends. I'm a tight end, so they get tight ends at the ball. You see they get tight ends at the ball, across the middle. They send them on routes, not just flat routes, stuff like that."
Tiller has yet to announce a planned commitment date, although a decision could come prior to the beginning of his senior season.