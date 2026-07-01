Auburn Tigers Land In-State Edge Rusher For 2027 Class

Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh has been targeting the state of Alabama on his recruiting trail. Now, he lands another recruit from the region to begin the month of July.

2027 edge rusher Marquis Evans announced his pledge to the Plains on Wednesday morning, choosing the Tigers over the likes of Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee, among others. He announced the commitment on Rivals’ Summer Signing Day to begin the summer month.

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Evans is the No. 35 defensive end in the cycle. The four-star is also a top 20 player from Alabama, according to Rivals’ recruiting ranking, while being a top 400 recruit in the class.

The Birmingham, Ala., native becomes yet another edge rusher that Golesh has been able to land over the last several weeks. Evans is now the third player that DJ Durkin will have coming off the edge in future classes. He joins James Pace and Rion Jackson as the trio within the class thus far.

From the state itself, the Spain Park product becomes the sixth player to remain in-state to play college football in the upcoming seasons. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Evans has the frame to be a tremendous prospect for the Tigers in years to come.

Golesh’s 25th player from the class was trending to the program for a little bit. Auburn was the program to beat for the in-state recruit, and an official visit helped cement that. Evans visited the Plains back at the beginning of June, along with 11 other recruits that the Tigers were targeting.

Now, in just his first season with the program, the new head coach has one of the best recruiting classes in the country. Auburn has a fringe top-10 recruiting class for the 2027 cycle, being in the top half of a conference that features some of the best recruiters in the entire country.

Evans will look to join plenty of Auburn royalty with a strong career at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Names like Derrick Brown and Byron Cowart are names that he will look to join. Even players like Kendric Faulk, who was selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, will be a name that the local product will look to follow in the footsteps of.

One thing is for certain, however: Golesh doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon to build back a special program.

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