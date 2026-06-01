Auburn Cracks Final 4 In Iron Bowl of Recruiting for Blue-Chip Prospect

The Auburn Tigers have certainly stepped up their recruiting game in recent days, as on Sunday, Alex Golesh sent a series of cryptic posts that seem to insinuate that the Tigers had landed six recruits, all in one day. At this time, only one prospect has committed on Sunday, but that could change in the near future with the potential commitment of edge Jabarrius Garror.

On Sunday, Garror announced he is down to his final four schools: Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Florida State, per Christian Clemente of 247Sports. Currently, Alabama leads in Garror’s recruitment with a 36% chance, according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, but Auburn follows closely with a 29% chance.

Chicken Garror is down to four with a 4th of July commitment date



Auburn worked to put its best foot forward this weekend on his OV (VIP)



"I talked to Coach Golesh and we had a pretty good conversation... It was just a real heartwarming conversation."https://t.co/6hbE2Mn9kg pic.twitter.com/slqYj4uncR — Christian Clemente (@CClemente247) May 31, 2026

Garror, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher who hails from Vigor in Mobile, Ala., the same program as four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, who is largely predicted to land at Auburn following the pair’s recent visit to the Plains.

A four-star prospect, Garror currently ranks as the 12th-best edge rusher in the 2027 class as well as the second or third-best in-class player from Alabama, depending on the ranking. Interestingly, if Garror is second in a ranking, McNeil is third, and vice versa, so the two are certainly a force to be reckoned with on defense.

DJ Durkin and company could certainly benefit from having a linebacker/edge rusher duo like McNeil and Garror, especially as Keyron Crawford and Keldric Faulk, the Tigers’ two top edge rushers, were both taken in the NFL Draft this past offseason.

Additionally, the Tigers may not have key players like linebacker standout Xavier Atkins for long, as the Draft may, too, soon call his name, so the door is open for Garror’s teammate to make a splash as well.

If the Tigers can land one, they may be able to land both, simply due to the closeness of players on the same side of the ball in high school. However, as highly-touted as the pair are, they have both seen significant attention from a host of programs, but only two show up in the top schools of both: Auburn and Alabama, rather fittingly.

As in the recruitment of Nash Johnson, who committed to the Tigers on Sunday, it is a good, old-fashioned Iron Bowl of recruiting, and the Tigers will hope to be as successful with this pair as they were with Johnson.

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