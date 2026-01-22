Auburn Earns Commitment from Miami OL Transfer

The Auburn Tigers have landed the commitment of Miami (Fla.) offensive line transfer Deryc Plazz, Plazz announced on Wednesday. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he gets to the Plains and becomes the ninth transfer addition on the Auburn offensive line in the current portal period.

Thank you God! War Damn Eagle! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/wXJxlZbEak — Deryc Plazz (@DerycPlazz) January 22, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla., was a consensus three-star prospect as a recruit, committing to Miami over Penn State and NC State. He was the No. 42 interior offensive line recruit out of high school and No. 62 player in the state according to 247Sports. On3’s Rivals had him slightly lower at No. 56 at his position and No. 75 in the state.

Plazz redshirted his true freshman season in 2024, serving as a member of the scout team for the Hurricanes. He appeared in three games in 2025 as a redshirt freshman, playing 18 offensive snaps, all of which were at left tackle.

However, that doesn’t mean the transfer doesn’t have the ability. Miami had both an extremely experienced and mostly healthy offensive line in 2025, meaning younger players such as Plazz struggled to see the field.

He played mostly offensive tackle in high school despite being listed as an interior offensive line recruit, and he offers good positional flexibility for the Tigers’ offensive line room. He has the movement skills to play tackle if necessary, with a mobile and flexible lower body that allows him to hold up in the leverage game. He profiles more as a run blocker than a pass blocker, more comfortable moving downhill than being forced to anchor.

Despite that, Plazz’s size and strength mean that he can still be a solid option on the interior. His frame and movement ability also raise his ceiling at either spot, further improving his ability as an easily movable piece for Auburn should any injuries or depth issues arise. Though his run blocking profile means the Tigers would probably be more comfortable deploying him on the interior than out on an island, should he be called upon.

After taking over an offensive line with just three players remaining when hired at Auburn, new head coach Alex Golesh and offensive line coach Tyler Hudanick have recovered admirably. The Tigers now have 17 players on the offensive line, including Plazz, bolstered by an impressive portal class headlined by Michigan State transfer tackle Stanton Ramil, James Madison transfer tackle Joseph Simmons, Oregon State transfer tackle Jacob Strand, and the USF interior duo of Cole Best and Cole Skinner, who followed Golesh to Auburn.

