The Auburn Tigers have been hot on the recruiting trail over the past few weeks, landing top commits like four-star offensive lineman Jatori Williams, but on Tuesday, the Tigers made a statement flip, snagging three-star linebacker Ryquan Butler right from under Alabama.

Butler was previously an Alabama commit, announcing a pledge to the Tide back in July before decommitting and reopening his recruitment in September. This is a big-time pickup for the Tigers, as Butler is currently rated as the 39th-best linebacker in the 2028 class and the 18th-best player from his home state of Alabama.

The junior has shown quite a bit of interest in the Plains over the past few months, as back in June, he told Auburn Tigers on SI that he was quite impressed with the direction the Tigers are moving in under new head coach Alex Golesh.

“The coaching staff at Auburn has set a new standard of what mission they are trying to accomplish and I see it working out well,” he said after his June visit. “I had a great talk with Coach Golesh; I mean, he is an inspiring coach. I also had a great conversation with Coach Durkin, where he gave it straight forward of what’s expected at the next level. Big shoutout to Coach Brad [Bedell] for inviting me.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The Tigers certainly have no shortage of talented linebackers, even after the dismissal of Xavier Atkins earlier this season, boasting top talent like Elijah Melendez, De’Marcus Riddick and even standout true freshman Shadarius Toodle, who has been the SEC Freshman of the Week in each of his two appearances this season.

For Butler, what comes to mind when Auburn is mentioned is quite simple, though it may have made all the difference in his recruitment.

“Hometown,” he said. “And it’s right there, 15 minutes up the road. I think about the legacy Cam Newton left and Bo Jackson, and how they implemented a Player-Led Team, something I take notes on every day.”

The Tigers’ 2028 class currently stands as the 34th-ranked group in the nation, as it boasts just two commits: Butler and three-star quarterback Sam Sollie, who committed to the Plains back in August. However, now that the Tigers have both a solid offensive and defensive commit in their 2028 class, many more are likely to follow as the time to focus on that group begins.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!