In-State 2028 Linebacker Talks Auburn Offer, Interest in Tigers

Last season, the Auburn Tigers’ linebacker core was among the best in the nation, and new head coach Alex Golesh is clearly looking to make sure that dominance remains throughout his tenure. For his 2027 class, he has already picked up a pair of top-rated linebackers, and now he is turning his focus to the 2028 class.

On Wednesday, in-state 2028 linebacker Ryquan Butler visited the Plains for an official workout and received an offer from Coach Golesh himself. After his big day, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Butler to talk all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

After a Great Conversation with @CoachGolesh and a Good Workout at @AuburnFootball I’m blessed to have received an offer from Auburn University @coachbhall76 @D_Harris7 @PlottCordell pic.twitter.com/TazIoZ50a1 — Ryquan Butler (@butler_ryquan) June 4, 2026

“Getting my offer was mind-blowing because I’d worked so hard at the camp that day,” he said. “It’s my hometown team, and the coaches took notice of me working out, and I assume they were interested.”

Butler, who hails from Loachapoka, just a short drive from the Plains, had the opportunity to chat with Coach Golesh, among other Auburn coaches, and was quite impressed with what they had to say.

“The coaching staff at Auburn has set a new standard of what mission they are trying to accomplish and I see it working out well,” he said. “I had a great talk with Coach Golesh, I mean he is an inspiring coach. I also had a great conversation with Coach Durkin, where he gave it straight forward of what’s expected at the next level. Big shoutout to Coach Brad [Bedell] for inviting me.”

Butler told us that he plans to visit the campus again in the fall, though he has not yet put together a list of his top schools.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity, but I’m still young,” he said. “So, I’m not really worried about [making a recruiting board]. Just focused on getting better and smarter in and outside of football… I’ve had talks with my mom and dad about what school fits me and what I want to do in life and what schools offer that type of development.”

As mentioned, Butler hails from just a quick drive away from Auburn, which is a factor that may play a big part in his eventual decision. When asked what he thinks of when he thinks of Auburn, his answer was quite simple.

“Hometown,” he said. “And it’s right there, 15 minutes up the road. I think about the legacy Cam Newton left and Bo Jackson, and how they implemented a Player Led Team, something I take notes on every day.”

As for Butler himself, he told us he models his game after former Texas Tech turned Miami Dolphin linebacker Jacob Rodriguez, as well as Ohio State turned New York Giant linebacker Arvell Reese, though he does not think his game is complete just yet.

“I’m a versatile linebacker who is a film junkie,” he said. “I can dissect an offense before the snap, I can line up my whole defense, also I can play sideline to sideline… I believe I need to get bigger on the weight side and more on the college level of game speed.”

That level of self-awareness and openness is rare in high school prospects, a testament to the authenticity that Butler possesses. In a program that seems to value chemistry and authenticity above all else, Butler could be a great fit. For now, though, he is focused on improving his game as he works to eventually make a splash when it comes his time to take a college football field.

“I’m going to approach the rest of my high school career with dominance and leadership,” he said, “Because I have people watching me and pushing me to be the best. Therefore, I can represent my school, my last name and my family.”

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