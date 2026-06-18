Alex Golesh Talks Auburn Football’s In-State Recruiting: ‘Absolutely Huge’



For all the Auburn Tigers have done right with their 2027 class, in-state recruiting remains a concern.

That is not to say the Tigers have not picked up some top talent from the state of Alabama–Isaac McNeil and Donivan Moore would have something to say about that–but beyond those two, the Tigers’ in-state recruiting does not seem to reflect the dominance they have had elsewhere.

The Tigers’ class is still among the best in the nation, with 247Sports ranking them as the 14th-best in the country and ESPN even ranking them within the top 10, but there is always something to be said about the ability to recruit in-state.

Golesh, in a recent press conference, did, in fact, have something to say about the topic.

“[In-state recruiting is] absolutely huge,” he said. “You go down the list of greats that have come out of here… this whole area is phenomenal. We’ve had some greats at Auburn, Alabama’s had some greats, and in this scenario you’ve gotta go and compete. You’re in this pocket where everybody in the south recruits here.”

Undoubtedly, some of the nation’s best come from the state of Alabama, whether it be in this year’s class or in any of the past. Great names like Cam Coleman, Bo Nix, Kerryon Johnson or even Bo Jackson have all hailed from Alabama, and Golesh asserted that, despite the competitive nature of recruiting in Alabama, he is on the lookout for Auburn’s next great native.

“Uber, uber competitive,” he said. “We don’t get a ton of time on the road, but we spent a bunch of time here in January, got one of the best players in the state, right here in Mobile [Isaac McNeil], that made a commitment to us, so we’re gonna keep fighting to keep these kids home.”

As it stands, the aforementioned Isaac McNeil, a four-star linebacker who is currently rated as the fourth-best linebacker in the 2027 class, and Donivan Moore, the 11th-best player in the state and the 22nd-best defensive lineman in the country, are Auburn’s only in-state commits in a class that seems to prioritize quality over quantity.

Despite two major pickups from in-state, though, the Tigers are far from done on their recruiting ventures. One big name who could commit to the Tigers in the coming days is four-star wide receiver Deshawn Hall, who, if he commits, would be the subject of one of the most improbable recruiting comebacks in Alex Golesh’s history as a head coach.

The Tigers’ 2027 class is among the best in the country, with or without a significant number of in-state recruits, but if Golesh can build the framework to keep in-state recruits’ eyes on him and his program, the Tigers could be an in-state recruiting force to behold before long.

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