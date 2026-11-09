Texas vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

The college football Week 11 game of the week is an SEC showdown between the Texas Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.

The Longhorns were once the No .1-ranked team in the country, but they then lost two straight games to Oklahoma and Florida. They've rebounded by winning three straight contests, but they now have a tough test ahead of them on the road against LSU.

The Tigers are coming off a 31-13 loss to Alabama, and their hopes of a College Football Playoff berth are quickly disappearing. If they want any hope at all, they have to beat the Longhorns on Saturday.

Texas vs. LSU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

Texas +3.5 (-108)

LSU -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas +150

LSU -185

Total

OVER 46.5 (-108)

UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Texas vs. LSU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 14

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Texas record: 7-2 (4-2 in SEC)

LSU record: 6-3 (3-3 in SEC)

Texas vs. LSU Betting Trends

Texas is 4-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-4 in Texas games this season

LSU is 4-5 against the spread this season

The OVER is 5-4 in LSU games this season

Texas vs. LSU Key Player to Watch

Arch Manning, QB - Texas Longhorns

Much like a season ago, Arch Manning has improved in the second half of the season. After another slow start to the year, he has thrown for a combined 517 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions over the past two weeks. If he keeps that level of play up, Texas is going to find itself in the College Football Playoff.

Texas vs. LSU Prediction and Best Bet

Despite Texas looking much better the past couple of weeks, this is going to be its toughest matchup they've had in a while, so I think it's time to sell high on the Longhorns. Despite the improvement, the Longhorns still rank just 99th in EPA per play and 70th in success rate. Now they face a defense that's 10th in opponent EPA per play and 14th in defensive success rate.

LSU lost this past week, but the Tigers still enter this week ranked first in the country in net adjusted EPA per play and sixth in net success rate. Make no mistake about it: LSU is still one of the best teams in the country. I'll lay the points on the Tigers.

Pick: LSU -3.5 (-110) via BetMGM

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