Auburn Inks Fifth Forward of 2026 Transfer Portal

The Auburn Tigers struggled immensely to find depth down low last year, but Steven Pearl and company have gone out of their way to make sure that is not the case in the coming years. The Tigers have already picked up four forwards for the upcoming season, but that evidently was not enough, as they have now signed a fifth forward in South Alabama transfer Adam Olsen.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Adam Olsen to our program,” Auburn head coach Steven Pearl said. “Adam has what I’d call a super power—he’s one of the best three-point shooters in all of college basketball. If he sees it, he can make it. At 6’8” with a quick, high release, Adam will consistently get clean looks in an offense that has improved both makes and shooting percentages for our players year after year.”

a sharp shooter joins the squad 💦 pic.twitter.com/ify49HcAeV — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) April 21, 2026

The 6-foot-8 forward, originally from Canada, has never had a star classification, but that does not mean he has not produced in the time he has played college basketball. Last year, with the Jaguars, Olsen managed to put up an average of 16.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, all while playing an Iron Man average of 35.8 minutes per game.

“Adam isn’t just one-dimensional,” Pearl continued. “He’s a true three-level scorer who can knock down the mid-range shot and attack downhill, using his body to finish through contact at the rim. His ability to play multiple positions makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. Defensively, Adam is excited to show his versatility. His size and length allow him to guard multiple positions and make plays on that end of the floor.”

Olsen now joins an Auburn squad that quickly went from one of the shallowest to one of the deepest teams in the country, as the Tigers have recently signed Narcisse Ngoy, a French seven-footer who has professional basketball experience, former Big Ten Freshman of the Year forward Owen Freeman, 7-foot-1 Santa Clara transfer Bukky Oboye and Thomas Dowd, who led the Sun Belt in rebounds in 2026.

It is currently unclear how exactly this roster will shake out in 2026 with so much depth, but Tahaad Pettiford and NIT MOP Kevin Overton are expected to headline the point and shooting guard roles, while the five new big men will have to find their place in the rotation.

If the Tigers can lock in some chemistry between the returners and newcomers, they may be well-poised to make a deep March Madness run come 2027.

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