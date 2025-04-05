Auburn Lands Commitment From High Priority Recruiting Target
The Auburn Tigers have landed an interior offensive lineman commit. According to 247Sports’ Christian Clemente, three-star recruit Parker Pritchett has chosen the Tigers.
The Columbus, Ga. native has long known that Auburn was the place for him.
"It's always been home. I've known ever since I came up here. I've always known it's been home," he said.
Pritchett is the No. 33 player from Georgia and the No. 26 player at his position, according to Rivals. He’s the first offensive lineman to commit to Auburn and the third player to commit on the offensive side of the ball this cycle.
He’s the first player to commit to Auburn since January.
He chose Auburn over rivals Georgia and Alabama as well as fellow SEC programs, Florida and Mississippi State. Pritchett still has visits scheduled to Athens, Gainesville and Starkville this summer, along with Auburn.
Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class is now up to seven members and is ranked 16th in the country. It’s early on the trail, to Hugh Freeze and company has the time to match the top-six finish that the 2025 class had. That class had three interior offensive linemen sign on to play on The Plains: Tai Buster, who has enrolled for classes, and Kalil Ellis and Jacobe Ward have signed.
All three of those incoming freshman were rated as three stars and were top-100 players at that position. They’ve been able to land blue-chip talent at other positions, notably at skill positions and on defense. However, offensive talent in the trenches hasn’t started to look to the Plains just yet.
A turnaround year could be what it takes this upcoming season.
Auburn is coming off a 5-7 finish in Freeze’s second season at the helm. They missed out on bowl season for the second time in four years. So far, they have been able to sell recruits on what’s possible.