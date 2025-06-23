Auburn Loses 4-Star WR to Former Head Coach

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Devin Carter has Flipped from Auburn to Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 175 WR had been Committed to the Tigers since January



His dad, Dexter, played RB for FSU & was drafted in the 1st Round of the NFL Drafthttps://t.co/urGVFaKOOu pic.twitter.com/ya961Urz0f