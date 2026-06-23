Auburn Tigers Get Massive Recruiting Win Over Alabama in Three-Star Receiver

Over the course of this week, the Iron Bowl wasn’t taking place on the gridiron, but rather the recruiting trail.

Auburn head coach Alex Golesh got the win over Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer in this one, nabbing three-star receiver Cedrick Simmons on Tuesday afternoon. He chose the Tigers over the Crimson Tide and Purdue on Rivals’ YouTube channel on a livestream.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Cedrick Simmons has Committed to Auburn, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’10 195 WR chose the Tigers over Alabama and Purdue



“Let's Work!!!! War Eagle🦅🐅”https://t.co/oguNaknYws pic.twitter.com/GAOcQYcU4C — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 23, 2026

The program’s 24th player of the 2027 class hails from Selma High School in Alabama, not having to go far to attend his future school. It’s also a critical get for Golesh, who now has his fifth player from in-state.

Simmons was trending to be a Tiger for a while, having the most visits to the program and going on an official visit to the Plains last weekend. He had another four unofficial visits under his belt that date back to last October.

Meanwhile, Alabama hosted him a week before, also bringing him on an unofficial visit at the beginning of June. The Boilermakers had him up north back the weekend before to try to get some early momentum.

Tuesday was also a big day for the wide receiver room. Ike Hilliard’s group has added two receivers in the span of an hour, adding twice the amount that he already had for his 2027 class. Auburn was able to flip Deshawn Hall, who had his eyes on Penn State for his entire recruiting process before Golesh swooped in to make a critical pickup.

The same will go for Simmons, and the duo now joins three-star Brylan Odour in the room that features the likes of USF transfers Jeremiah Koger, Chas Nimrod, Keshaun Singleton and Auburn returner Bryce Cain.

Hall, Simmons and defensive commit Nasir Banks should have the Tigers move into the top 10 of recruiting rankings after the impressive 16-hour stretch. With more on Golesh’s radar, Auburn could still have plenty more coming in before National Signing Day at the end of the year.

Even in an offseason where Golesh said that he had “to play catchup”, the Tigers have defied the odds thus far against the likes of some of the best teams in the country. Don’t be surprised if by the end of the month, Auburn has a consensus top 10 class in the country before the dog days of summer.

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