REPORT: Auburn Picks Up Top DII Player As They Dominate Portal Window
The Auburn Tigers land one of the top players from Division II in the transfer portal. According to On3's Justin Hokanson, Elyjah Freeman has committed to Auburn.
He chose them over SEC rival Tennessee and Indiana. He also reportedly drew interest from Alabama and Kentucky.
Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl retweeted the report, and then followed it up with a tweet of his own. He said one word: "Boom."
He comes in with three more years of eligibility.
Freeman played his freshman season for Division II Lincoln Memorial in Harrogate, Tenn. He earned South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year and first-team all-conference honors. The Railsplitters won the regular-season title and finished with a 25-6 record.
Freeman averaged 18.8 points and 9.2 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 46% from three.
Hokanson called Freeman "a star in the making" and an "Ideal wing prospect."
According to a scoring report from the Indianapolis Star, "He's a strong spot-up shooter, cuts to find openings in the defense to receive passes inside, and he can dribble in traffic. He has the quickness and wingspan to defend and rebound."
Auburn continues it's tear through the transfer portal. So far, Bruce Pearl and compant have added JUCO big man Emeka Operum, UCF transfer KeyShawn Hall, Texas Tech transfer Kevin Overton, Mississippi State transfer Keshawn Murphy and JUCO guard Abdul Bashir.
Among that group, Hall led the Big 12 in scoring, and Overton played in the NCAA Tournament just a season ago. Texas Tech reached the Elite Eight.
On paper, Auburn is pulling off a nice retool for themselves. Key stars, such as Johni Broome, have departed, either heading to the draft or are graduating.
They finished last season 32-6 (15-3 SEC) and reached the Final Four round of March Madness. They lost their rematch with the Florida Gators 79-73.