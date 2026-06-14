Auburn Trending for Four-Star Defensive Lineman After Weekend Visit



The Auburn Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class is, undoubtedly, among the best in the country, especially after the recruiting tear that Alex Golesh and company have been on over the past few weeks.

This past weekend, though, the Tigers hosted two top defensive linemen in Nate Kamba and Karlos May, the former of whom had some very encouraging things to say to the Auburn faithful.

Kamba is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman who originally hails from Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. A clear blue-chip prospect, Kamba is currently rated as the 32nd-best defensive lineman in the 2027 class as well as the 10th-best in-class player from his home state of North Carolina.

Currently, Kamba is down to just two programs: Auburn, which has a 28.8% chance to land him, per Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, and South Carolina, which boasts a 20.4% chance.

“It’s hard [to make a decision], but we’ll see,” Kamba told Christian Clemente of 247Sports. “Auburn’s doing a great job, though.”

There are certainly pros and cons of each program to Kamba, but proximity to home could end up making the difference in his recruitment. The Gamecocks are set up just 86 miles from home for Kamba, while the Tigers are over 300 miles away. Kamba’s preference between staying close to home or heading off at a bit of a distance is currently unclear, though he has voiced how impressed he has been with Auburn throughout his recruitment.

“Auburn is a great place,” he told Jeffrey Lee of On3. “They say, ‘if you do right by Auburn, Auburn will do right by you.’ They’ll love you and take care of you.”

Lee added that Kamba is expected to make his decision by July.

The plot does thicken a bit, though, as both Alex Golesh and defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, in the last hour, put out cryptic X posts that seemed to insinuate that a defensive lineman has committed to their program.

We do not yet know any further details about which defensive lineman has committed, though it would certainly make sense for it to be Kamba or the aforementioned May, since they both visited this past weekend and have leading predictions to land at Auburn.

Until one pops, though, things will remain uncertain. Auburn Tigers on SI will keep you updated with all relevant news on the subject, as well as all new topics throughout the rest of Auburn’s recruiting cycle.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!