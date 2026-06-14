Alex Golesh Teases Potential Defensive Line Commitment

If you are at all active on X (formerly Twitter) in the Auburn Tigers niche, you will likely already be well familiar with what some are referring to as Alex Golesh’s ‘Batsignals,’ or cryptic posts consisting of just ‘War Damn!’ and an eagle emoji.

These posts have come to be so revered in Auburn’s community, largely due to the fact that they typically precede a commitment from an Auburn target prospect.

War Damn! 🦅 — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) June 14, 2026

On Sunday, Alex Golesh let another Batsignal fly, though interestingly, it was about 30 minutes after Vontrell King-Williams, Auburn’s defensive line coach, fired off a cryptic tweet of his own.

Initially, most users were not exactly sure what King-Williams’ post meant, but the Golesh post in the following minutes seemed to confirm what some had already begun to believe: Auburn has landed another defensive line recruit.

Currently, Auburn’s 2027 class consists of just two defensive linemen: four-star Donivan Moore, who is the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Alabama, and three-star edge rusher Rion Jackson, who is technically a defensive line recruit despite not playing an official “DL” position.

So, who could the Tigers have landed? Two names stand out among the list for a specific reason, though the posts could refer to just about any defensive lineman in the country.

Karlos May and Nate Kamba headline the popular picks for Auburn’s next commitment, especially since the pair visited the Plains this past weekend. May, a four-star recruit, is the subject of a massive recruiting battle with Georgia, so his acquisition would certainly be a big-time pickup for the Tigers.

According to Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine, May stands with a 90% chance to land on the Plains, though his recent comments about the Bulldogs may leave a little less room for error than the Tigers previously thought.

“I almost wanted to commit [to Georgia] on the spot, actually,” May said on June 8. “But I changed my mind. I said I was going to do what I said I would. Go through all my visits. Things like that. But I definitely felt that way… I’ve never felt that way at a school before. That’s really why I felt that was real. I’ve never felt that way before.”

Kamba, on the other hand, is a fellow four-star who only has a 29% chance to land on the Plains, though that is currently the leading prediction in his recruitment. South Carolina follows at arm’s reach with a 20% chance.

Regardless of who Auburn picks up, though, it is clear that the Tigers have, in fact, landed a commitment, if Golesh and King-Williams’ posts are to be trusted.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!