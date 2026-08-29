Auburn WR Commit Goes Off In High School Matchup



The Auburn Tigers are stretched a bit thin as it relates to wide receiver talent in 2026, but Alex Golesh has already gone to work in the recruiting ranks, landing one of the best receivers in the country in Deshawn Hall.

Hall, who has been committed to the Tigers since June 23, played in his second high school game on Friday night and put on a show that Auburn fans can be excited to see translate to college as soon as next year.

Hall, in Friday night’s matchup with Stanhope Elmore, managed to put up 125 receiving yards on just five receptions, averaging 25 yards per reception, while adding two touchdowns through the air. He adds this performance to his six receptions, 104 yards and one touchdown from last week’s matchup against Niceville.

The senior was limited throughout this week’s matchup, as Prattville beat Stanhope Elmore by a final score of 68-14, but Hall is clearly showing an ability to make big plays that should bode incredibly well for his future on the Plains.

Hall, who was initially largely predicted to land at Penn State, saw a massive change in his recruitment just a week before his set commitment date, as the Tigers made a massive push for him that eventually resulted in his commitment to the Plains.

Auburn’s wide receiver core will likely look quite a bit different next year, and it is not just because of Hall. Byrum Brown, along with one of his top targets, Chas Nimrod, will both age out of college football next year, leaving Hall to join a group of very young talent that will likely be led by Oregon State transfer quarterback Tristian Ti’a.

As it stands, Auburn looks to return Bryce Cain, DeShawn Spencer, Keshaun Singleton, Jeremiah Koger, Christian Neptune and a few others for their room next year, but Hall’s addition, alongside fellow 2027 Auburn receiver commit Brylan Odour, should prove to elevate the room as Golesh looks to build upon the foundation that he sets in 2026.

If Hall keeps at his current pace throughout the rest of the high school season, even on limited snaps, he should almost certainly get a boost in rankings ahead of his Auburn enrollment; if he shows up on campus with this same energy, he may even earn a few starting reps throughout his true freshman season in 2027.

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