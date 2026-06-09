Brother of Auburn CB, 2028 Recruit Picks Up Offer From Program

Family ties have always gone deep with the Auburn Tigers. After all, the Tigers currently have multiple sets of brothers on their roster, including the Toodle brothers, the Smith brothers, the Fegans brothers and the Melendez brothers.

If the Tigers can land their latest offer, Jeremiah Arnoux, there is a chance we will see yet another group of brothers on the roster.

Arnoux, the brother of Auburn cornerback Shamar Arnoux, is a class of 2028 cornerback prospect from Carrollton, Ga. After he received his offer from the Tigers on Wednesday, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young corner to talk all things Auburn, including how his brother may impact his recruitment.

“[My offer] was an exciting moment. I had competed at the camp, and hearing that they believed in me enough to offer was a blessing,” he said. “Auburn stood out mostly because of the culture in the town, plus I have a brother that is on the team.”

The elder Arnoux was a three-star prospect when he committed to Florida State as part of its 2025 class, but transferred to the Plains after a single year with the Seminoles. Of course, most brothers dream of playing the game they love with each other at a high level, and the Arnouxs have an opportunity to make that dream a reality.

“I would say Auburn is one of the top schools on my board right now,” the younger Arnoux said, “especially due to the fact I have a family member that I could potentially play alongside… I’m looking forward to getting back on campus, spending more time around the staff, and learning more about the program.”

Quite a bit more goes into picking a program than just familial ties, though; Arnoux is looking for some very specific traits in his future college.

“[I’m looking for] a place where I can be developed on and off the field, build strong relationships with the coaching staff, and compete at a high level,” he said. “I like to compete, no matter who it is.”

Arnoux still has two more full seasons of high school ball and watching his brother play in college before it will come time for him to make a final decision, so, moving forward, he tells us he is committed to continuing to work and becoming the best player he can be.

“I plan to stay humble, keep working, and focus on getting better every day,” he said. “The offers are a blessing, but they don’t change the work that still needs to be done.”

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!