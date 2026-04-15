CB Recruit Working to Schedule A-Day Visit to Auburn

The Auburn Tigers now have an opportunity to snag one of the best cornerbacks in the country in Dominick Harris-Payne, who was offered by the program this past Monday. It was his 29th Division One offer, but Auburn stands out among the crowd, and the young corner is even planning to visit in the very near future.

Harris-Payne is a three-star cornerback who hails from Lakeland, Fla., where he played for both of his freshman and sophomore years of high school. The class of 2028 prospect is currently ranked as the 40th-best corner in the 2028 class, as well as the 43rd-best player in his home state of Florida.

After Harris-Payne received his Auburn offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young corner to discuss all things Auburn, including a potential visit date.

“[Auburn’s] a big-time SEC program,” he said. “A lot of tradition and history, so I’m glad they took a chance to offer me and, you know, getting to know me and eventually could possibly play for their program one day… I’m trying to get a visit set up for April 18.”

Auburn’s “A-Day” is just three days away, making this is certainly a quick turnaround for the young prospect. It is no surprise, therefore, that Auburn is ranking among Harris-Payne’s top schools.

“I would definitely say Auburn is in the top 10, for sure,” he said. “I got to chop it up with Coach DVD [Demarcus Van Dyke, Auburn’s cornerbacks coach] a little bit… He’s very down-to-earth, cool guy, and he coached at South Florida before he came to Auburn, so it was good to have that Florida pipeline connection going.”

Though Harris-Payne is only now a sophomore in high school, he already has a very clear idea of what he would like his future program to look like.

“Obviously, gotta be academic, because you can’t do nothing without that,” he said. “Football-wise, [I’m looking for] a coaching staff that will push you to be great and give you constructive criticism… A good fan base, teammates that push you, overall just a strong, well-fitted environment that’s going to make me better.”

Harris-Payne, who told me he models his game after his brother, standout Rice cornerback Shadarian Harrison, as well as New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, believes that one particular quality is what sets him apart from the pack.

“I feel like the strongest aspect of my game,” he said, “It’s really my IQ, like how I read the field.”

For young recruits, the bright lights of big-time offers can make it quite difficult to keep a level head, but Harris-Payne is working hard to make sure he does not become egotistical or complacent.

“I don’t get a hot head, I try to remain humble,” he said. “I keep God first and just keep pushing myself to be better because someone who is just as good as me is working as hard as me. So, what can I do to separate myself from the next man?”

As Harris-Payne prepares for his Auburn visit, as well as the rest of his high school career, he is committed to the grind. In fact, after a short break for this interview, Harris-Payne got right back to work to continue his training.

“I’m excited about this process,” he said. “I’m excited that Auburn, you know, took a chance on me, and I’m ready to work and keep showing what I can do.”

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