Where Auburn Football’s 2027 Class Stands Amidst Monster Recruiting Week

The Auburn Tigers are soaring in recruiting under new head coach Alex Golesh, with notable pickups every day so far this week following a big visit weekend. The Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class is up to 14 recruits after this string of wins, but where does the class rank, and who all is in it?

According to 247Sports, Auburn’s class currently ranks as the 19th-best class in the country, as well as fifth in the SEC. On3’s rankings place the Tigers a bit higher, as they have ranked Golesh and company 14th, fourth-best in the SEC.

Currently, Auburn’s 2027 class contains five four-star recruits, as well as nine three-star recruits. Though it would certainly be nice for the Tigers to land a five-star recruit, Golesh’s approach to recruiting seems to have negated that need, as the Tigers’ class ranks among the best despite their lack of five-stars.

Below is a look into Auburn’s entire 2027 class at this time, as well as some insight into what these pickups could offer the Tigers.

Auburn 2027 Offensive Commits

QB Gary Chatman Jr, Brookwood, Ga. (Three-Star)

RB Myson Johnson-Cook, East St. Louis, Ill. (Four-Star)

RB Kingston Miles, St. Mary’s, St. Louis, Mo. (Four-Star)

WR Brylan Oduor, Riverdale, Tenn. (Three-Star)

TE George Lamons Jr, Brooks County, Ga. (Three-Star)

OL Layton Von Brandt, Appoquinimink, De. (Four-Star)

OL Jaylon Moore, Creekside, Ga. (Three-Star)

OL Rance Brown, Brentwood Academy, Tenn. (Three-Star)

The Tigers certainly understand that offense is the more worrying part of the program’s future, especially after the disappointment that was last season’s offense. Golesh has built a transfer portal-heavy offense for 2025, but the Tigers will need young talent to make sure the offense continues to trend in the right direction.

Standouts offensively include the Tigers’ pair of four-star running back recruits, Myson Johnson-Cook and Kingston Miles, both of whom look to continue the running back dominance that Golesh is looking to establish this year through Jeremiah Cobb and Bryson Washington.

Additionally, the Tigers have bolstered a questionable offensive line with three great pieces, including headliner Layton von Brandt, a four-star prospect who was rated as the fifth-best offensive tackle in the country at the time of his commitment.

Auburn 2027 Defensive Commits

EDGE Isaac McNeil, Vigor, Ala. (Four-Star)

DL Donivan Moore, Bessemer City, Ala. (Four-Star)

LB Kareem Palmer, Toombs County, Ga. (Three-Star)

CB Aidyn Wiggins, Byrnes, SC. (Three-Star)

CB Nash Johnson III, McEachern, Ga. (Three-Star)

The Tigers’ defense has been quite strong over the past few seasons, and as such, there is not as much of a need to completely redefine the unit. DJ Durkin and company have picked up some dangerous rushers in Isaac McNeil and Donivan Moore, while bolstering their secondary with top pieces like Aidyn Wiggins and Nash Johnson.

Auburn 2027 Special Teams Commits

K Noah Ash, Ponte Vedra, Fla. (Three-Star)

Ash is the lone special teams commit in the Tigers’ 2027 class, and he is expected to remain alone in that regard throughout the rest of the offseason. Ash, the No. 2 kicker in the nation, will look to step into the shoes of Alex McPherson, who has been an incredibly reliable option for the Tigers when healthy.

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