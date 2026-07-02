Recruiting Recap: Every Auburn Recruiting Win in the Month of June



The Auburn Tigers, who currently boast the ninth-best class in the nation heading into July, stayed incredibly busy throughout June. New Auburn head coach Alex Golesh worked tirelessly as he recruited a host of players from a litany of different positions, hometowns and backgrounds, and the result is a Tiger 2027 class to be proud of–even if it is not done just yet.

In June, it all began with Noah Ash, a three-star kicker who is currently rated as the fifth-best kicker in his class, who committed to the Plains on the first of the month. Then, the Tigers landed their highest-rated recruit to date: four-star linebacker Isaac McNeil, who committed on June 2.

However, the Tigers’ efforts did not stop with McNeil, as on the same day, they also landed Aidyn Wiggins, a three-star cornerback out of South Carolina who was a top Georgia target at the time. Then, things got quiet for a few days before June 8, when Chance Gilbert, another former Georgia target who is now the third-highest-rated prospect in the Tigers’ class, committed to Auburn.

Two days later, on June 10, the Tigers added Rion Jackson, a three-star edge rusher from Maryland who chose the Tigers over James Franklin and Virginia Tech. Then, on the 14th, the Tigers added one of their biggest commits to date–both in rankings and literally– in Nate Kamba, a hulking 6-foot-4, 300-pound four-star defensive lineman.

After that, Tiger fans had to wait three whole days before their next big target committed, this time in the form of Knyair Crumb, a three-star safety out of Maryland. On the 19th, the Tigers added yet another Maryland native in James Pace, a four-star edge rusher who is currently ranked as the third-best player in the state.

On the 21st, the Tigers landed a pair of Williams’, as both Khamoni Williams, a three-star running back, and Preston Williams, a three-star safety, announced their commitments to the Plains. Khamoni’s commitment, which was actually a flip from West Virginia, was especially notable, as the Tigers lost four-star running back Kingston Miles in a flip to Missouri just a day later.

The Tigers were not done, though– not even in that weekend. On the following day, the 22nd, the Tigers landed Nasir Banks, a three-star safety who hails from Powder Springs, Georgia.

At this time, the Tigers had just one wide receiver commit in their class: Brylan Odour, a three-star Tennessee native who committed to the Plains back in May. Golesh seemingly decided to end the deficit in one fell swoop, as on the 23rd, he robbed Penn State of Deshawn Hall and wrestled Cedrick Simmons away from Alabama, both of whom project to be massive difference-makers in the Tigers’ future offense.

That was it for the month of June, though Golesh has already gotten off to a hot start in July with the addition of four-star edge rusher Marquis Evans. The Tigers, clearly, are not done with their recruiting, and Auburn Tigers on SI will keep you posted with all recruiting news as it comes.

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