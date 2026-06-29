Tenacious Auburn Recruiting Weekend Leads to Improvement in ESPN Rankings

The Auburn Tigers’ past weekend of recruiting, besides being a perfect illustration of Alex Golesh’s tenacity, has netted them an improvement in ESPN’s recruiting rankings, as on Friday, it was announced that the Tigers’ 2027 class had moved up to No. 6 in the country.

Previously, the Tigers were No. 7 in those rankings, and in the time since, they have lost one of their key four-star commits, Kingston Miles, while also landing a plethora of other top-level prospects.

Many believed that when Miles announced his flip to Missouri last weekend, the Tigers’ run of being in the top-10 classes would be over, but Alex Golesh was quick to snap up a few top-level commits, including James Pace, Deshawn Hall, Preston Williams, Khamoni Williams and Cedrick Simmons.

“Running back Myson Johnson-Cook was a big recruiting win and is a dynamic speedster with multi-positional talent,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “WR Brylan Oduor adds size and speed (4.51 40) on the outside, and fellow four-star receiver Deshawn Hall joined the group in late June and arrives with plenty of height (6-5). They have also added play speed to their secondary with the big addition of Chance Gilbert, who has been regularly recorded hitting 22 mph in game play.”

As it stands, the Tigers’ 2027 recruiting class boasts 24 total commits, which are broken down into nine four-stars and 15 three-stars. The Tigers have had the most success in the Peach State, where seven Tiger commits hail from, though Alabama has recently made a jump after some speculated that Golesh was struggling to recruit in-state.

In fact, the Tigers’ 2027 class now boasts five recruits from the state of Alabama, the second-most of any state. This is a massive change from just a few weeks ago, when Isaac McNeil was the only Alabama-based commit in the Tigers’ class.

According to 247Sports, the Tigers’ class is the ninth-best in the country, while On3/Rivals has the Tigers ranked at No. 12. ESPN seems to be the highest on the Tigers’ 2027 class, though it is hard to ignore a first-year head coach putting together a class with any of those ranks.

The Tigers are not done, either; they are currently leading in the commitment of Marquis Evans, a four-star edge rusher who is also from Alabama, and he is expected to announce his commitment at any time in the coming weeks.

If Golesh and the Tigers can keep this pace up, they will almost certainly be in an incredible position as they enter the 2027 season and beyond.

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