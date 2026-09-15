Four-Star Auburn Commit Goes Off In High School Matchup, Visits the Plains

In case you tuned out of Auburn Tigers news this summer, Alex Golesh went off in recruiting, particularly in the class of 2027.

As it stands, the Tigers’ class of 2027 ranks as the 12th-best class in the country, and though there are several top-level players in that class that stand out, one player took the spotlight this past Friday: Deshawn Hall.

In a Friday night matchup against Hoover, Hall and the Prattville Lions managed an incredible, last-second drive that was capped off by an 11-yard receiving touchdown from Hall himself with just 13 seconds left in the game.

The four-star’s final stat line in the 30-29 win was 10 receptions for 136 receiving yards, though the aforementioned game-winner was his lone touchdown of the game.

“The coaches told me that the ball was coming my way,” Hall said, per Al.com’s Jeff George. “I knew that I had to make a play for my teammates. “This was a big win for us. I think we have shown we are for real in the region this year.”

Then, the following day, Hall took a visit to the Plains to watch the Tigers’ 43-8 win over Southern Miss, in which the Tigers actually utilized a true freshman, Deshawn Spencer, on a touchdown drive in the second quarter.

Amidst pushes from several other teams, Hall maintains his commitment to the Plains, and his experience on Saturday seems to have only solidified his decision.

“The sky is the limit for Auburn. I feel like they're just barely scraping the surface,” he said. “I feel like they've still got a good ways to go and they know that.”

Hall committed to Auburn back in June after initially being predicted to land at Penn State. In fact, Hall was upwards of a 90% favorite to land at Penn State until the week before he committed to Auburn, when his Tiger chances shot up after a Steve Wiltfong prediction.

The senior is one of two wide receiver commits in Auburn’s 2027 class, joining Brylan Odour, a three-star speed threat from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, though Hall is certainly the headliner of the group for now.

Alex Golesh may be just a few months into his tenure as the head coach of the Auburn Tigers, but with players like Hall on the horizon, Tiger fans can rest assured that this program will continue to improve over the course of Golesh’s time on the Plains.

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